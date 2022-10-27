It’s truly a political rarity: at a time when political differences run especially deep, the broad assortment of organizations that have stepped forward to endorse Representative David Gomberg provides a clear reflection of Gomberg’s record of finding bi-partisan consensus, his dedication to constituent needs and his deep understanding of the most pressing issues that face our district.
Gomberg’s endorsements include the timber industry trade group, Oregon Forest Industries Council and their occasional adversaries, the environmentalist groups, the Sierra Club and the Oregon League of Conservation Voters. His efforts at bolstering public safety have earned endorsement from the Oregon State Police Officers Association and the Oregon State Firefighters Council. His work in the field of education earned endorsement from the Oregon Education Association, the American Association of University Professors and the American Teachers Federation. His advocacy for women’s reproductive rights earned endorsement from Planned Parenthood, the National Organization of Women and Pro Choice Oregon.
