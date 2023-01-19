Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Letters to the Editor

The Board of the Lincoln City Senior Center (LCSC) has proposed some exceptionally anti-democratic changes to the LCSC bylaws.

Here is what they want to do. If LCSC members vote to remove someone from the board, the supposedly removed person will continue to be a full-fledged Board member for at least another year. And they will be the one (not the person elected by the members to do so) who will continue to perform the functions of the office that members had voted to remove them from.

