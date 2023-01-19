The Board of the Lincoln City Senior Center (LCSC) has proposed some exceptionally anti-democratic changes to the LCSC bylaws.
Here is what they want to do. If LCSC members vote to remove someone from the board, the supposedly removed person will continue to be a full-fledged Board member for at least another year. And they will be the one (not the person elected by the members to do so) who will continue to perform the functions of the office that members had voted to remove them from.
I was an active LCSC member but am no longer. Just some of my reasons for not wanting to be there make what the Board wants to do not at all surprising. (I am not alone in avoiding the LCSC. Out of thousands of Lincoln City seniors, the LCSC is lucky to get a quorum of only 21 at their meetings.)
If the Board gets what they want, the size of the Board could be doubled to 14, which would likely give them an easy majority in any vote proposed to a membership meeting that only draws 21-27 members.
Because the city of Lincoln City has chosen to outsource its senior services to the LCSC (which despite getting funding from the City is really just a private social club), what the LCSC Board proposes would not only be imposed on LCSC members, but on all of Lincoln City seniors.
I want a welcoming Senior Center that would actually provide senior services. Though this private Senior Center does not work for me, I continue to hope that at some future time it will be less objectionable. Therefore I (as I think all Lincoln City seniors should be) am concerned about what the Board wants to do.
