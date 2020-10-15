Every year the City spends TRT money to create a tourism population explosion that is far beyond the capacity of our city’s infrastructure and resources to support.
We ignore that our police and fire departments are ill equipped to deal with the sheer numbers of people that pack into our residential neighborhoods. We ignore that the layout and capacity of our streets cannot handle traffic on a normal summer day, let alone during an emergency. We ignore concerns regarding the ability to effectively communicate with renters during an emergency. Mostly, we ignore our most cherished belief that peoples’ safety is more important than revenue.
This has been discussed ad nauseam with city leaders for years. Then the fire broke out. After the evacuation I thought surely the gridlock on Logan Road and 101 plus the sheer terror that our neighborhood was going to burn would bring everyone to the realization that we can’t keep ignoring the obvious.
No.
There is a proposal in front of City Council as we speak to add up to 80 homes on Logan Road. The same “one road in-one road out” that so many of us sat on as we tried to evacuate.
Instead of trying to solve problems created by too many people in one area that can’t be safely supported, we’re considering a plan to add to the congestion! This is not a work force housing plan, so why do you think it’s being considered? Money for few at the risk of many.
Elaine Starmer,
Lincoln City
