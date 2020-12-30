I am a vacation home owner in South Beach. Instead of letting it sit empty I have tinned it into an STR in order to generate some income to defray the many costs associated with home ownership, maintain and improve the property and keep it in good condition so that it’s there in retirement.
You’ve heard many arguments put forward as to why property owners such as us shouldn’t be able to rent out our homes. However, there’s an important point not being put forward loudly enough.
In addition to paying Oregon property taxes, we pay a 10.5% room tax, resulting in an infusion of roughly $11.7 million directly into Lincoln County coffers. If short-term vacation rentals are wiped from existence, how will that hole be filled in Lincoln County’s budget?
I feel the vast majority of Lincoln County taxpayers don’t know how much tax money—taxes they currently don’t have to pay—goes toward county needs that come from short term rentals. All Lincoln County residents have to be made aware of this.
You’ve heard many arguments made by the narrow-minded about the purported “evils” of short term rentals. Unfortunately, most of them are long on scare tactics and short on facts.
One example? The money is leaving the state and that’s a reason to close us down.
Here are some numbers generated from a recent economic impact study on how short term rentals would affect Lincoln county if they were banned out right. STR’s generate $11.7 million in revenue to local municipalities. STR‘s generate over 3600 direct jobs for Lincoln County residents. They account for 20% employment in Lincoln County, generating over $192 million in local wages. Let that sink in… This isn’t just about people renting their homes, it’s about a huge section of the community being economically devastated if the opponents continue to spread misinformation to the public.
90% or more of short term vacation rental owners are decent, rule following homeowners who are exercising their property rights, and are operating legally, and respectfully toward their neighbors.
What’s frustrating about the 15 neighborhoods group is most of the letters they write and the complaints they parrot are issues they have only heard about in other communities, but they’re writing letters in the present tense, as if it’s happening in their own neighborhoods. Today. In over 90% of the cases I can tell you unequivocally it is not.
Opponents claim they want to live in lovely Mayberry-esque communities, and that somehow vacation rentals take away from that. In order to keep these communities lovely and nice and make them a good place to retire, you need them to have an active tax base that supports the community.
The solution is to regulate, not eliminate, which all entities involved are ready to do, except the 15 neighborhoods group. STR owners and their Management companies, county officials, the licensing and sheriffs department. All welcome increased regulation and constructive suggestions on how to do so. We have cameras outside our property and monitor our occupancy. This is just one of the many examples of things that owners are willing to do in order to operate safely, legally, and compassionately toward our neighbors.
Evert resident, no matter your age or occupation, needs to be concerned...because if STR’s were to be banned your life as you know it will change in this county.
I say, Regulate don’t Eliminate!
Kelly Gresh,
South Beach
