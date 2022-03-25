To Lincoln County Commissioners
Doug Hunt
Claire Hall
Kaety Jacobson,
I implore you to reconsider the plan to relocate the Lincoln County animal shelter to the Newport Municipal airport area.
In my opinion this will be cruel and unnecessary treatment to these poor animals that have already suffered enough.
It saddens me to think the county is willing to sacrifice the well-being, safety, and security of innocent animals for the sake of Stakeholders, which seem to be mentioned often during the videos of the meetings I have viewed.
I encourage you to look at the option of the Old King Salvage property located at 109 King Place. Toledo, OR?
It is over 6 acres which should be ample space. It won't interfere with airplanes or helicopters.
According to the Assessors Property search it already belongs to the county. That would eliminate the need for payment of a lease. Saving money that can be put towards building the site.
It would also be a much nicer place for volunteer’s to not have to suffer the noise of the airplanes and helicopters, also there would be no air polluted by jet fuel. There is the potential concern about losing the much relied upon volunteer’s because they won’t want to subject themselves to the hazards of the noise or jet fuel polluted air. These unpleasant conditions could also impact potential adopters.
The animals would be less stressed and less likely to become aggressive due to the noise. There would be space for them to have some outside time. Also, space for a larger animal area so they won’t have to be kept in livestock trailers, as mentioned at one of the meetings.
I have included the county property reports for both parcels R17407 (5 acres) and R324859 (1.56 acres), as well as an aerial photo of the area.
Thank you for your time,
-Julia Stalcup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.