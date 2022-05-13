I write to correct the record about my work and my vision for our community and country.
From my years at the ACLU to my time at Airbnb, I’m proud of the work I’ve done from coast to coast and in countries around the world to fight for civil rights, economic opportunity, national security, and a connected global community.
At Airbnb, I worked on partnerships with the NAACP, SAGE, and many other organizations to promote sustainable, community-oriented tourism. I’m also proud to have worked for an employer that is always top of the list for LGBTQ equality, has housed hundreds of thousands of refugees worldwide, was invited by the Vice President to be one of a handful of companies recognized for progressive family leave and child care policies, and partnered with the National Domestic Workers Alliance to support living wage jobs.
Furthermore, I have personally advocated for laws that extend taxes and regulations to the short term rental economy– laws that have served the needs of communities by providing tax revenue while also allowing homeowners to have the choice to rent their property within limitations.
Do I agree with everything Airbnb does? No; just as I disagreed with some of the positions of the ACLU and my old boss in government. But I’ve worked hard– at every job– to leverage the institutions of American power for the benefit of working people and I will continue to do so as a Member of Congress.
Next, the claim about my financing is false. I have raised money exclusively from individual contributors – not corporate PACs– and only about 5% comes from folks I worked with at Airbnb. There is only one candidate in this race who is taking money from big banks and other corporate PACs and benefitting from over $500,000 in crypto-currency backed SuperPAC spending: Val Hoyle. All of this information is available to the public on the FEC website.
I’m proud of the independence that I bring to every issue — always doing what I believe is best for people, never taking orders from party insiders or deep-pocketed donors.
I am asking for your vote so that I can make Oregon better, for your children and for mine.
-Andrew Kalloch, Eugene
Andrew Kalloch is a Democratic Candidate for Congress in the Fourth Congressional District. You can learn more about Andrew at www.andrewkalloch.com.
