In the June 4 and June 8 Police Blotters, two citizens reported to have had several of their firearms stolen. During my time living in Spokane I knew two fellow ex-military men, a neighbor and a co worker, who had significant arsenals and were robbed of their firearms. It's difficult to say where those particular AR-15s and semi automatic handguns went but by the looks of the drug wars raging in Tijuana, Juarez and San Salvador and the regular carnage occuring in rural and urban America, it's easy to surmise where at least some of these weapons ended up.That mass carnage is an externality of the cult like status that firearms hold among many Americans. Gun owners and their well compensated spokespeople speak of their personal right to own whatever weapons that their hearts desire but I seldom hear a word about the importance of ensuring that those guns are secured. When I read in the paper that one of the victims reported that "a laptop, bags, a cell phone and two firearms" were stolen from the vehicle parked at the beach entrance a block from our house, I can't help but wonder if the weapons were stored just as carelessly as the bags were. Is the ubiquitousness of firearms making us numb to the danger inherent in them? If I manufacture nail clippers that cause undue harm to a customer's cuticles I will be sued, but firearm owners and the manufacturers who profit immensely from their sales cannot be held liable for careless storage or improper use. The possession of great power comes with great responsibility, or at least it should.
-Michael Edwards, Lincoln City
