Being workers who live and really enjoy Lincoln City, my wife and I were surprised to learn from our neighbor to the south, Kelly Gresh, that “many workers and families don’t even want to live on the coast.”
I wonder if my neighbors who work at Safeway and the contractor who lives across from us knows about how little appeal Lincoln City has to workers. I didn’t realize that we lived in such an unappealing place. Lots of sun in Toledo you say?
In all seriousness, Ms. Gresh is correct in her assessment of how housing costs prohibit working people from living on the coast, but would those housing prices be so high if buyers looking for an actual house to live in didn’t have to compete with wealthy investors from Orange County buying up properties and turning them into vacation rentals?
I would also like to know where Lincoln City is supposed to sprawl out into the countryside. To the north there is a National Forest, to the east a giant lake, timberlands and more national Forest, and to the south the Siletz River Delta.
The area that the city can grow, up the Salmon River, is in a low lying flood plain, and what can be used for housing is being rebuilt after the catastrophic wildfire. Maybe where we could agree is that there should be some rezoning in Lincoln City so more housing can be built.
In addition to providing an equitable distribution of space, denser communities would cut down on traffic on Highway 101 and Highway 18. There are many empty commercial structures in Lincoln City.
What is keeping the council from zoning these areas for apartments and small homes? Of course, because working people really don’t like living on the coast anyway, maybe we ought to get the state to build little shacks in Salem and shuttle workers in, making sure of course, that the help is back on the bus to the Valley by sundown.
Michael Edwards,
Lincoln City
