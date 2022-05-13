President Biden just said on National TV that I, an elderly senior citizen, am in the most extreme political movement in all of US history. He called it the Maga Party. I am a terrorist. I am a deplorable. I hate gay people and lgbtq people. I am disgusting because I believe in America First. All I can say to the most popular American President with 81 million votes is thank you. I must clarify a couple of items though. I do not like organized hate groups that specialize in looting and violating laws like the BLM terrorist group or the Ku Klux Klan that terrorizes minorities or any one person or group that tries to dominate citizens that do not agree with them.
I don't hate gay people nor do I hate lgbtq people. I don't agree with them or their lifestyles but that's as far as it goes. President Biden is a Catholic who has changed his mind and now believes in abortion. I am a Catholic who believes in no abortion. I just want people to allow different beliefs and religions and respect each other. Why is that so outrageous? It breaks my heart that America is breaking apart and choosing violence and hate over peace and love. Please learn tolerance and please learn that all lives matter.
-Elizabeth Burletson, Lincoln City
