I am responding to Kelly Gresh’s recent letter to the editor regarding short term rentals.
First of all I don’t consider myself narrow-minded in objecting to the current licensing of vacation rentals in Lincoln County, and I understand some of the additional taxes that are paid by these owners in taxes within the county.
I’m not disputing the numbers she states regarding the amount of dollars they bring into Lincoln County.
I AM aware however of how few long term rentals the workers she mentions have available to the point that retail establishments have a very hard time filling vacancies as low wage earners can’t afford to live here.
She mentions having her house available to her in her retirement. I retired here to a quiet little community in Depoe Bay which is slowly becoming over run by vacation rentals.
I can’t believe that two houses built behind me with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms in each are retirement homes for their owner.
I’m not voicing my complaints from “rumors” and parroting issues I’ve heard about, but first hand experiences I’ve had over the past several years.
People slowly walking by to stop and point at my house and stand there discussing it, people wandering through my backyard, the beach toys that are purchased by renters only to be abandoned on the beach when they leave, the continual noise and trash remaining from fireworks that renters feel is not their responsibility to pick up, not to mention the dogs that are not on leashes and not picked up afterwards.
My neighbors walk the beach almost every day and take a bag with them to pick up trash that they bring to their home and dispose of. I’m not saying all renters are responsible for all of the trash, but I’m not aware of many renters doing this service.
I’ve seen real estate ads for houses in my neighborhood that say “This would make a great vacation rental home, “ even though our CC&R’s do not allow vacation rentals within our community.
Not having sidewalks in our neighborhood, we frequently walk in the roadway for exercise, and cars speed through to the rental properties without regard to those walking.
Of one thing Ms. Gresh and I are in agreement. I don’t believe that STR’s should be banned or eliminated within Lincoln County, but I do believe they need to be regulated to the point that they aren’t allowed everywhere and oversaturate neighborhoods who have longed to have their “Mayberry RFD” neighborhood back as it was even 4-5 years ago.
Karen Nichols,
Depoe Bay
