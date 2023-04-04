I was sad to read of the resignation of Elaine Starmer from the Lincoln City City Council.
I have followed Elaine since her election and found her politics logical, practical, and reflective of the registered voters and local citizens of Lincoln City. It saddens me to think that our City Council may be more fractious and divisive than I was aware.
I realize that many issues have more than one side, however, after living here for almost 4 years, I see a local tendency to legislate in ways that do not often reflect the wishes of the local citizens, and that good policy for locals, if at odds with our tourism support, is often subverted. Understanding her inability to discuss Executive Session conversations I have no real idea if that is why Ms. Starmer resigned, but I suspect from her comments that this is, in fact, the case.
I fear that our local politics will suffer for her leaving.
I hope to see Ms. Starmer serving our community in other important ways but have heard that they plan to leave the area. What a sad testimony to our local political climate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.