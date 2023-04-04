Letters to the Editor
I was sad to read of the resignation of Elaine Starmer from the Lincoln City City Council.

I have followed Elaine since her election and found her politics logical, practical, and reflective of the registered voters and local citizens of Lincoln City. It saddens me to think that our City Council may be more fractious and divisive than I was aware.

