Dear Sen. Anderson,
Thank you for being present in the Oregon State Senate for the vote on SR 554 (prohibition of concealed handguns in Oregon public buildings).
While we may not always share your opinion on issues, we applaud you for doing what your constituents elected you to do. You did the responsible thing by honoring your oath and participating in our state’s established governmental process. Please continue to represent us by being in attendance for all legislative decisions.
Kim and Mark Cavatorta,
Hebo
