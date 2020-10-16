In June of 2019, the Republicans in our state legislature didn’t show up for work because they didn’t want to vote on a cap-and-trade bill; HB 2020. They didn’t want to do their job. Some of them even went so far as to hide like children who don’t want Mom to find them so she can make them clean their room.
The Grand Old Party, known as the GOP, has shown their true colors time and again on the national stage and at the state level. If they can’t win fair, they are comfortable with dishonoring themselves by cheating.
The cap-and-trade bill that I referred to was supported by all 9 federally recognized Native American Tribes in Oregon, major corporations like Nike and the general population of the state. The Republicans didn’t do their job, didn’t represent their constituents: They hid. Is that how you want our state to be governed?
I am a retired small business owner who is registered as an independent and has voted on both sides of the aisle. I look at the people running for office and vote for the person that will make Oregon a better place for all. I support Melissa Cribbins for State Senate.
Melissa Cribbins is clearly the candidate that will work for the enhancement of all her constituent’s lives and the great State of Oregon. What she won’t do is hide from the tough issues. She won’t work to line the pockets of the wealthy at the expense of the rest of us. She won’t defund the police, as her opponent would like you to believe. She will look for ways to fund professionals that will relieve the police from tasks they never wanted to do in the first place. This will free them up to do the difficult and dangerous job of protecting all of us from criminals. It’s not only what the people want, it is what law enforcement wants.
Please cast your ballot for Melissa Cribbins for Oregon State Senate, District 5.
Heather Haugland,
Lincoln City
