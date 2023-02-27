Letters to the Editor

As people age, many rely solely on Social Security.

In many cases, property tax can be more than an entire month’s worth of their Social Security. I spoke with an elderly woman who is living solely on her Social Security income, as her husband has passed away. Her home is paid off, but her property tax is well over her complete Social Security check for two months. If she can’t afford to pay it she could lose her home.

