I have lived in Lincoln City for 50 years and I love where I live. Through those years I have seen the City do some great and not so great things.
In the spirit of the Oscar season I would like to award the City the ‘Most Bodacious Item’ trophy for their plan to spend $4 million building a sports complex in the Taft area. Honorable mention will go to the state for contributing $1 million to this project.
Have none of the people from the city (the council) or state that are involved in the voting on this actually driven down Hwy 101 and observed the tsunami zone warning signs? Have they not walked the less than ¾ mile from the ocean to the building site—all at sea level? Have they forgotten the earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Japan 11 years ago that killed 22,000 people? How can they justify this?
One might presume this complex would be built to ‘tsunami standards’ and if it is and sustains a hit then we can shout ‘hooray’ because now there will be a ready made morgue for the bodies of the hundreds of people who will die in an earthquake and tsunami.
-Barbara Crandall, Lincoln City
