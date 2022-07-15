After a long pause during Covid, on June 25, 2022, St. Augustine Church in Lincoln City held its Annual Fun Festival called: “Friends Gather Here!”
Residents and visitors to Lincoln City enjoyed delicious food, home-baked goods, plants, games and a variety of products from crafters! Fabulous raffle prizes roused lots of interest from all participants!
We send A BIG THANK YOU! to our LOCAL BUSINESSES for their amazing support and generosity:
Ace Hardware
Bob’s Beach Books
Chinook Winds Casino, an Enterprise of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians
Depoe Baykery
Eleanor’s Undertow Café
Kenny’s IGA
Les Schwab
Lincoln City Outlets
McKay’s Market
Mazatlan
Prehistoric
Roby’s Furniture & Appliances
Side Door Café
Tidal Raves
The Inn at Spanish Head
Wearable Art
Wildflower Grill
Winddriven
Thank you!
-Celeste O’Brien, Chair
Fun Festival Planning Committee
