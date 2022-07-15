TNG voices.jpg

After a long pause during Covid, on June 25, 2022, St. Augustine Church in Lincoln City held its Annual Fun Festival called: “Friends Gather Here!”

Residents and visitors to Lincoln City enjoyed delicious food, home-baked goods, plants, games and a variety of products from crafters! Fabulous raffle prizes roused lots of interest from all participants!

We send A BIG THANK YOU! to our LOCAL BUSINESSES for their amazing support and generosity:

Ace Hardware

Bob’s Beach Books

Chinook Winds Casino, an Enterprise of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians

Depoe Baykery

Eleanor’s Undertow Café

Kenny’s IGA

Les Schwab

Lincoln City Outlets

McKay’s Market

Mazatlan

Prehistoric

Roby’s Furniture & Appliances

Side Door Café

Tidal Raves

The Inn at Spanish Head

Wearable Art

Wildflower Grill

Winddriven

Thank you!

-Celeste O’Brien, Chair

Fun Festival Planning Committee

