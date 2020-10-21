I have always considered myself as a conservative republican and strong believer in the ‘free enterprise’ system.
However, I can not support or vote for republican Dick Anderson for the following reason: he played a leadership role in the city purchasing a large tract of land called The Village of the Cascades in 2013. This put the city directly in the land development business using the Tax Payer’s Money.
The property has had no development in 7 years and has cost taxpayers over $700,000 in maintenance of the property. Also, using Lincoln County tax records, taxpayers have lost an estimated $36,401,909 in tax base over these years. This causes all of us to pay higher taxes.
Government should not be in private business.
I believe in facts, not hand shakes.
Jerry Warner,
Lincoln City
