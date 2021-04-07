TNG voices.jpg

We have two excellent candidates for Mayor: Susan Wahlke and Riley Hoagland.

Each is dedicated, hardworking, and committed to our community. We need them both on the City Council. That’s why my vote is going to Susan Wahlke.

With Susan as Mayor and Riley remaining on the Council, we’ll have one of the strongest councils in years, ready and able to address major and pressing issues – the hiring of a new City Manager, the housing crisis, the development of a new – and way overdue – Comprehensive Plan, and much more.

Wahlke and Riley, along with councilors Casper, Hinton, Mark, Parsons, and Skinner, work well together and will get the job done.

Steve Griffiths,

Nelscott

