Support Community Health Centers
Community Health Centers (CHCs) are the backbone of our nation’s primary health care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on what services communities need most -- ensuring access to affordable, quality healthcare for over 30 million people. In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, they save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases.
CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. During hurricanes, floods, fires, pandemics, and job loss, Community Health Centers are first on the scene and are vital to keeping America healthy.
For example, Lincoln Community Health Center (LCHC ) is a community-based, patient-directed organization providing quality health care services in Lincoln County to more than 4,000 patients.
LCHC’s eight clinics provide services for community members of all ages. Their services include routine visits, immunizations, family planning, health education and screenings, chronic illness management, geriatric care, mental health services, addiction counseling, dental services, assistance applying for OHP, and referrals to specialty providers.
For National Health Center Week 2023, August 6 – 12, please consider supporting a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate its mission and accomplishments.
