Community Health Centers

Support Community Health Centers

Community Health Centers (CHCs) are the backbone of our nation’s primary health care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on what services communities need most -- ensuring access to affordable, quality healthcare for over 30 million people. In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, they save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases.

Do you have an evacuation plan in case of a wildfire or other emergency?

