As the Lincoln City Police Employees Association (LCPEA) President, I am proud to say that LCPEA is endorsing Amanda Benjamin for the Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge, position 2.
Police officers and police department employees are in a unique position to know who is best qualified for this position. We are able to see how Judges handle decisions, how people are treated and how they apply the law. I have personally worked with Ms. Benjamin since she was a Deputy District Attorney and watched her work hard to ensure fair and honest treatment for the residents of this county. Many of our LCPEA members have worked directly with Ms. Benjamin in her role as a Deputy District Attorney and as the Pro Tem Judge and only have praise for her integrity, knowledge, ability to apply the law and professionalism.
Ms. Benjamin’s focus on safeguarding our community clearly shows in her work. She is empathetic towards victims and ensures that they are heard throughout the trial process. She is impartial and fair minded but firm in her desire to hold defendants accountable if they are found to be guilty. She treats everyone with respect and dignity regardless of their background.
We firmly believe that should Ms. Benjamin be elected as our Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge, she will be impartial, fair, focused on keeping our communities safe and willing to work hard to create an unbiased venue. Join us in voting for Amanda Benjamin for Judge of the Lincoln County Circuit Court.
Jayne Johnson,
LCPEA President,
Lincoln City
