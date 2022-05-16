As the Mayor of Siletz Oregon, I am officially supporting Casey Miller as he is running for county commissioner seat. I have known Casey for many years but only known him close since I dove into politics 4 years ago. I am a hard person to get close to but Casey busted through and became a friend very quickly. Life is about standing beside those that earn your trust and loyalty. Casey has absolutely done this with me. Whether he is in a tough meeting or floating the Nestucca in a drift boat fishing for steelhead, he has never failed to take my calls and be there for Siletz. I truly believe Casey is a community of Siletz supporter and a friend. I hate this time of year because in such a small and close community, to pick a candidate to support, you are not supporting another person that you know and like. But with Casey, this is an easy decision to make because I trust and believe in him. As mayor, it’s my job to do the best I can for the City of Siletz and often this means, getting to know who really has our back. I believe Casey has a great heart and will continue to be there for us when things get crazy.
I have had many conversations with Casey and know that, though we don’t always see things exactly the same, we are not ever far off. And Casey has earned that respect for me to listen and ask for advice. He has guided me through advice, past some tough issues. I think in such an unprecedented time in our country’s history, it’s extremely important to surround ourselves with people we can trust, that will lead us in the right direction. I believe Casey Miller is that person we can trust. It’s very important to know that we have someone in the commissioner’s office with the drive and stamina to be boots on the ground and keep a level head while making the tough decisions. Casey has supported Siletz in so many ways in the years I have known him that this seems like a no brainer to give him my support. I hope come election day you will go to the polls and give him your support as well.
-Mayor Will Worman, City of Siletz
