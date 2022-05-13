I am writing this letter in support Casey Miller running for County Commissioner.
I have known Casey for about eight years and have found him very reliable and helpful in his capacity as Communications Officer for Lincoln County and fellow citizen. I have seen him approach his work professionally with integrity and follow through.
As far as the pressing environmental issues that face Lincoln County, of which I’m very concerned, I find him open to listening and willing to learn what will help him in his decision-making process in order to find workable solutions that will benefit the citizens, businesses and the larger natural world we are graced with here on the central Oregon coast.
In addition, he appears to grasp the importance of securing affordable housing for our workforce, is compassionate for our struggling community members and has a balanced approach to both the positive and negative aspects of the tourist industry as far as livability for residence go and encouraging a robust economy for us.
His experience as an employee of the County for the last seven years gives him the advantage of knowing how the system works as well as having a personal relationship with many of his co-workers which I would imagine would facilitate his effectiveness as a commissioner.
I believe Casey Miller paired with Kaety Jacobson and Claire Hall would make a dynamite team to see to the needs and workings of Lincoln County.
-Bill Kucha, Depoe Bay
