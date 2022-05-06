The Democratic primary for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District is crowded, and it can be hard to choose a candidate. As Chair of the Lincoln County Democrats (LCDCC), I’ve met with every leading candidate this spring. LCDCC is not endorsing in the primary, so I speak for myself when I say I that Doyle Canning is easily the most electable, progressive, and exciting choice.
Most progressive and most electable? But aren’t moderates and centrists the safe choice? Not here in Oregon’s 4th, where turnout among unaffiliated progressive voters is the key to a Democratic victory. And those voters care a lot about Jordan Cove — the massively unpopular fracked gas pipeline and export terminal that Doyle Canning played a pivotal role in defeating. One of Doyle’s opponents, Val Hoyle, vocally supported Jordan Cove and accepted big donations from the pipeline’s foreign-owned developer.
As LCDCC Chair, my responsibility is to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, and I will work tirelessly for whoever wins our Democratic primary. But the midterms this year will be tough, and we can’t afford to lose progressive and young voters who won’t vote for someone with a pro-fossil fuel record.
We need a candidate who inspires disaffected and younger voters, won’t accept politics as usual, won’t take corporate money, and who will be a leader in creating new Green Economy jobs to revitalize our coastal communities.
This spring, Democrats don’t have to choose between voting their conscience and voting strategically. The clear choice is Doyle Canning!
-Michael Gaskill, chair of Lincoln County Democrats
