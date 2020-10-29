Having recently watched some Lincoln County Court proceedings, it is definitely time for a change!
Joe Hitselberger would be an excellent new Lincoln County commissioner:
A fire fighter, business owner, husband and father with no aspirations of making this position a career (as it should not be).
Joe will help get the commission back on track with sound business principles and common sense.
Bill Hermann,
Gleneden Beach
