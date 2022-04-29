I have had the pleasure to know Mitch for the past several years. Whether he was coaching youth sports, volunteering at community functions, or serving on the City Council he has been nothing but fair, kind, and professional. His excitement for serving his community motivates others to do the same.
One of the things that impressed me most was his monitoring of the Otis Wildfire. While the rest of us were focused on evacuating, Mitch took it upon himself to safely monitor the area by driving around and checking on people and structures. His real-time updates on social media became the clearest and most accurate info available at the time.
I am honored to call Mitch my friend and City Councilor. He definitely has my vote!
-Jennifer Drayton, Lincoln City
