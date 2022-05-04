Mitch Parsons is a County Commissioner candidate who has shown sincere and purposeful involvement in the day to day lives of community members through his availability to listen, learn and seek practical resolutions to their concerns. As a member of the City Council in Lincoln City, he has brought forth questions that might get overlooked or under prioritized. He does his homework and seeks to gain facts and knowledge of issues before giving straight honest answers.
I have served as a City Councilor with Mitch for three years, where he has contributed to major decisions from organic composting to banning plastics; delegating finances to help citizens and businesses survive through a pandemic situation; and approving the development of a first-ever public-non-profit partnership for a transitional housing facility in the city. Serving on the City Council of the second largest city in the County has provided Mitch with opportunities to engage with other government jurisdictions and surrounding communities.
Mitch Parsons has proven himself to be dependable, motivated, and determined to follow through with his commitments. A rare person, who aspires to be as good as his word. He takes the time to listen carefully, study the facts and/or seek further, before making a thoughtful decision that he knows will impact many. Mitch Parsons is a candidate who has gained understanding of the importance of civics and civility through his Council work. Mitch would serve our entire Lincoln County community with the respect and integrity that we expect from a County Commissioner. I urge you to cast your vote for Mitch Parsons as Position 1 Lincoln County Commissioner.
-Judy Casper, Lincoln City
