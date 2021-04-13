Newport is an amazing place to call home. It’s also becoming out of reach for many residents to live here because of the high cost of housing. In response to the statewide need for housing, the Legislature passed HB 2001 in 2019 supported by a coalition of housing advocates (including Habitat for Humanity and 1000 Friends of Oregon). The bill was designed to ensure that our communities allow a diverse range of housing options that meet the needs of residents of all incomes. Under the new law, cities with over 10,000 residents need to allow duplexes on all lots in residential zones.
As Newport is underway in its efforts to follow the new state law, it’s considering going beyond the bare minimum and including new allowances for groups of smaller cottage homes - an affordable housing type that is currently not allowed under the city’s land use code.
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County works toward our vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. HB 2001 will allow our organization to build more homes — and more affordable homes — for more people. Because land value is one of the greatest costs in building homes for our neighbors, finding creative ways to share those costs allows our work to have greater impact and create a stronger Lincoln County.
It’s not just homes built by Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County that will benefit Newport residents, duplexes and clusters of cottage homes are inherently more affordable for everyone. According to the 2019 Lincoln County Housing Action Plan, 46% of households spend more than 30% of their income on housing (federally classified as being rent burdened) and 22% spend more than 50% of their income on housing. With over half of households in Newport with a member over 60 years of age, many of our neighbors who are wanting to downsize and find smaller homes without leaving the community are struggling to find ways to stay where they call home. At the same time, over 60% of the homes in Newport are the most-expensive housing type — single-family homes. In short, duplexes and cottage clusters allow more residents to find homes that meet their needs.
Housing unaffordability affects our whole community. Many of our neighbors have to make tough choices every month between having a place to call home and other essential choices like food or medical care. The HB 2001 code amendments that the Planning Commission is considering will address some of Newport’s housing challenges and create a more inclusive community for generations to come.
On Monday, April 12th, the Newport Planning Commission is discussing Newport’s implementation of HB 2001 and residents are welcomed to comment by submitting written testimony by noon on Monday to Community Development Director, Derrick Tokos at d.tokos@newportoregon.gov. You can also testify at the 7 pm meeting online through video conference (or in person at City Hall, which has limited capacity due to Covid) by contacting Derrick. We encourage residents to make their voices heard to support solutions to housing in Newport.
- 1000 Friends of Oregon and Habitat For Humanity of Lincoln County
