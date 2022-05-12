My name is Rio Davidson and I am the owner of Cascade Coast Construction and Solar. We are building a single-family home on Highland Heights in Otis, to replace one lost in the 2020 Echo Mountain Complex conflagration. I’m writing to urge voters to support Ryan Parker for Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 3 for the following reasons:
• Ryan Parker sees value in solar electric installations, and the benefit to carbon-reduced electrical production that small-scale solar brings. I share his vision and urge the county to invest in community and commercial-scale solar arrays in Lincoln County. The economic benefit is potentially immeasurable.
• Since he is working on the ground in natural resources, Ryan can best address plastic pollution that is a very large threat to ocean health, and the coastal economy at large. No other candidate has brought up marine debris as a campaign issue despite its provable harms to commercial fishing, and practical ways to reduce source points.
• Ryan Parker spends much of his workweek advocating for better forest policy, so that property owners and agencies operating in Lincoln County can earn more money on timber harvests, but conduct operations in a more collaborative, research-centric way. Lincoln County tax revenues would increase if there were Forest Stewardship Council-certified operations here, on a larger scale. We need innovation and collaboration with the OSU College of Forestry, and Ryan would make that a priority. His experiencing with weed control is a skillset that the county currently is under-resourced with.
• Water quality, clean air and quality of life. Ryan understands that many county residents live near forest operations that are not locally owned, and the value of residents to know their neighbors, work with them for better quality of life and fair access to county programs across Lincoln County.
For these reasons and more, I’m voting to work towards making Ryan Parker our next Lincoln County Commissioner for Position 3.
-Rio Davidson, owner, Cascade Coast Construction and Solar
Newport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.