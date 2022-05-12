I write this letter in solid support of Walter Chuck for Lincoln County Commissioner. As the retiring Commissioner currently holding that position, I know Walter is clearly the most qualified candidate and has earned and deserves your vote.
Walter presently serves as a Port of Newport Commissioner where he has demonstrated the critical analytical skills, knowledge, expertise and leadership to strongly represent all of Lincoln County.
As a Port Commissioner he has effectively addressed infrastructure needs in re-building port facilities, managed personnel challenges and proven to be fiscally prudent in spending taxpayer dollars. He is actively engaged in efforts to improve transportation, ocean policy, renewable energy and maritime industries, all of vital interest to Lincoln County.
One of Walter’s greatest strengths is his experience in working with other agencies at all levels of government where he is respected and well known. This background and involvement will enable him to “hit the ground running” as a newly elected County Commissioner to advocate for the needs of our county, communities and people; invaluable connections when dealing with homelessness, behavioral health services, and the myriad complex issues faced as a commissioner.
Please join me in voting for Walter Chuck for County Commissioner. His experience, knowledge and leadership will serve our county well.
-Doug Hunt, Toledo
