I have lived in Lincoln County for the past 35 years, and was employed at the District Attorney’s Office from 1987 through 1999. I was Chief Deputy District Attorney when Marcia Buckley was hired as a deputy district attorney in 1993, and supervised her for approximately six years.
Marcia is an intelligent, hard working, and skilled lawyer, as well as a caring and compassionate human being.
It is a pleasure to recommend Marcia for the Circuit Court Bench. I am confident that she will be an outstanding judge.
Peter Fahy,
Attorney at Law (retired),
Eddyville
