As current and former elected officials, we hear constituents clamoring for action on the cost of living in Oregon. Unaffordable housing is squeezing families, and wages aren’t keeping up as rents rise and inflation spikes. Oregon’s rate of homelessness ranks fifth in the country, with Eugene’s in the top ten. Oregon’s 4th district is facing an acute crisis, and our communities need urgent action to tackle worsening homelessness, evictions, and unaffordable rents and home prices. Doyle’s record on housing justice and solutions to the affordability crisis is one reason we support Doyle Canning for Congress.
Doyle fought for years as a champion for affordable housing in Oregon and across the country. She helped found Homes For All, a movement to protect renters and build affordable housing; it successfully introduced the Homes for All Act in Congress. As this crisis intensifies throughout the 4th district — from Corvallis to Florence, from Coos Bay to Newport — we need proven leaders like Doyle Canning who have strong records on affordable housing advocacy.
Doyle’s record as a longtime advocate of climate action and a Green New Deal is another key reason for our endorsement. Doyle knows that we must address our housing challenges sustainably, taking this opportunity to build zero-emissions infrastructure and integrate new low- and moderate-income housing into a grid powered by renewables. She’s not just fighting for a future where everyone is housed — she is also demanding we all have access to clean air, clean water, and homes that won’t be destroyed by wildfire.
This climate-conscious approach to the housing crisis embodies Doyle’s mission in Congress. On issues from a living wage to investing in rural communities, Doyle is committed to transformative investments that will making Oregon a leader in the modern green economy, with offshore wind powering communities on the coast and across the state, and with green jobs building the sustainable infrastructure of tomorrow.
Furthermore, Doyle is the only candidate in CD4 who is not is not taking a dime from corporations, PACs, or fossil fuel lobbyists. Doyle’s stand against corporate money in politics shows she can’t be bought.
Doyle is the principled leader we need representing Oregon’s 4th district: her life’s work has been about issues of housing justice and climate action; and her progressive vision for the future is built on years of dedication, deep knowledge of the issues, and her commitment to urgent action. Doyle believes that climate justice, affordable housing, living wages, universal health care, and an inclusive, democratic political system just #CantWait.
With ballots for the May 17 primary arriving on April 27, the time is now to elect Doyle Canning as our affordable housing advocate, climate champion, and next representative in Congress.
-Claire Hall, Lincoln County Commissioner; recipient of the “Home for Every American Award” by the US Interagency Council on Homelessness
-Alissa Keny-Guyer, former Oregon State Representative and former Chair, Oregon House Committee on Human Services and Housing
