I have served on City Council with three of the five candidates for mayor and I support Susan Wahlke for that position. She has proven over and over again that she cares about the well-being of the citizens of Lincoln City.
She is a strong advocate for good and solid governance. She does that by being informed, educated, and prepared. When on Council she attended city and governance professional training. She also took the initiative to consult with experts when needed. She is always prepared – never participating in a Council function without doing her homework.
Susan Wahlke knows how to run a meeting. She facilitated meetings as the Chair of the Urban Renewal Agency and also stepped up to lead Council meetings in her role as Council President in the absence of the mayor. She knows the Oregon Laws, Lincoln City Charter, and Council Rules that provide guidance to the city. She knows Lincoln City’s heart and will serve to make sure citizens’ voices are heard.
Don’t let her soft voice mislead you – she has fierce determination. She doesn’t fool around, no tricks to trip up the Council, no push to serve one type of business over another. She believes that the city should enforce its ordinances and will work with staff to make sure that happens. She will not let things fall between the cracks. Susan keeps a list and consistently asks for accountability about those items that are to be done.
She has the respect of all those who know or have worked with her in her professional and volunteer roles. She has served the city with high standards, and that is what we need.
Susan Wahlke is the right person for mayor at this time. Susan Wahlke is the right person for mayor because she is prepared and ready to get to work on day one. Susan Wahlke is the right person for mayor to lead the way in the hiring of the next City Manager without disruption of the important work of the city. Susan Wahlke is the right person for mayor to calmly and firmly lead the city.
Diana Hinton,
City Councilor, Ward 1,
Lincoln City
