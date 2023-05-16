The work being done by legislators in Salem often feels removed from our daily lives in Lincoln County. But the legislature has an opportunity this year to make an investment in Oregon’s seven public universities that will benefit the entire state, including those of us on the central coast.
Our public universities are responsible for educating the Oregonians who will join our workforce in industries such as accommodation and food services, retail trade, healthcare, local government, and marine sciences.
They also provide an opportunity for students to transfer credits from institutions like Oregon Coast Community College to attend a four-year university. And over the last few years, public universities such as my alma mater, Portland State University, have gone above and beyond to support student success with wraparound services for students who may be food insecure, struggle to find affordable housing, or need additional help transitioning to college.
But they are doing all of this with less funding.
Oregon is 45th in the nation for per-student state funding of public universities and invests less than half the national average in financial aid per public university student.
I hope you’ll join me in asking the legislature to support Oregon’s students this year by fully funding our public universities at $1.05 billion and funding the state’s largest need-based financial aid program, the Oregon Opportunity Grant, at $400 million. Students are counting on us to give them the support they need to earn a college degree.
Let’s ensure every Oregonian has that opportunity.
