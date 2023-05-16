Letters to the Editor
The work being done by legislators in Salem often feels removed from our daily lives in Lincoln County. But the legislature has an opportunity this year to make an investment in Oregon’s seven public universities that will benefit the entire state, including those of us on the central coast.

Our public universities are responsible for educating the Oregonians who will join our workforce in industries such as accommodation and food services, retail trade, healthcare, local government, and marine sciences.

