I have continuously practiced law in Lincoln County for over 50 years engaging in the general practice of law.
I have known Marcia Buckley for nearly all of the 27 years she has been practicing law in Lincoln County and have tried cases against her, with her and have trusted her to represent members of my family. I can say with some authority that she is an excellent trial lawyer with many trials under her belt both civil and criminal. Her civil practice emphasized family law, but also included a wide variety of other civil issues.
Marcia has a wealth of experience in the law as well as over 27 years of life experience finding solutions for people who are involved in the most traumatic life experience they have ever faced. She brings that wealth of knowledge and experience to the Bench as a Judge.
While carrying on her very busy and varied law practice she also served her community as a board member of the Lincoln County Foundation; a member of her local Rotary Club recently serving as its president; as a coach of the Newport High School Mock Trial Team; and as as member of the Ollala Center Board of Directors.
In addition to all of that she found time to serve her profession by serving as president of the Lincoln County Bar Association and coauthoring a portion of the 2019 update to the Oregon State Bar’s Continuing Legal Education Book on Mediation having to do with mediator ethics and approaches ;and serving as a member of the Oregon State Bar Disciplinary Board.
In addition to practicing law, serving her community and profession Marcia also is a hands on wife and mother, maintaining a household and parenting her daughter, Sharon Mary, with her husband Michael.
Doing all that that takes some exceptional organizational skill and ability! I will vote to retain Marcia Buckley as our Circuit Court Judge. I hope you will Join me.
Paul Osterlund,
Toledo
