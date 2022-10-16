Letters to the Editor

When I recently hiked to picturesque Drift Creek Falls for the first time, I was stunned by the beauty and magnificence of the old growth portion of the forest along Drift Creek.

When I spoke to friends about it, I was reminded that this area is included in the River Democracy Act proposed by Senator Ron Wyden. If passed, it could add another 4% of pristine Oregon waterways to national Wild and Scenic River protections. Currently only 2% of Oregon rivers and streams are under its protection.

