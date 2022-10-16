When I recently hiked to picturesque Drift Creek Falls for the first time, I was stunned by the beauty and magnificence of the old growth portion of the forest along Drift Creek.
When I spoke to friends about it, I was reminded that this area is included in the River Democracy Act proposed by Senator Ron Wyden. If passed, it could add another 4% of pristine Oregon waterways to national Wild and Scenic River protections. Currently only 2% of Oregon rivers and streams are under its protection.
Drift Creek and its surrounding old growth forest certainly deserve protection. It is a key watershed for our drinking water and provides habitat for spawning steelhead, cutthroat trout and coho salmon as well as sustaining wildlife, such as, eagles, elk, flying squirrels and giant salamanders.
Intact mature forests silently remove and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while cooling their surroundings, holding groundwater and soil in place and providing homes for numerous species. The trees do it all for free as long as we let them be.
Let’s show them our appreciation by telling our congressional representatives and fellow Oregonians that we support the River Democracy Act of 2021.
