Please join me in voting for Carter McEntee for Lincoln County Commissioner.
I unequivocally believe that McEntee is the best candidate for County Commissioner. McEntee will be a strong advocate for all vital issues of Lincoln County; not just for the special interest groups that scream the loudest.
McEntee is qualified because he is smart: he has an MBA, graduating 2nd in his class from Willamette University. He will review our $150 M county budget to ensure that it is managed responsibly; he will ask questions and get answers if 2+2 doesn’t equal 4. As a small business owner, McEntee is keenly aware of the myriad of regulations enforced by our county government agencies and will strive to make operating a business in Lincoln County more manageable.
McEntee will dig deep to find long-term solutions to our counties very real drug abuse and mental health problems that cause individuals to live in the woods, under a bridge or to camp out in front of Newport City Hall.
McEntee will also put the protection of our environment as a top priority of his office while maintaining a reasonable growth rate for the health and wealth of Lincoln County.
The position of county commissioner is huge: the commissioners do not just oversee the budgets for our libraries, airports, parks, museums, and fairs but they also have input into how public and mental health, community corrections, juvenile and senior services, emergency services, land-use planning, building regulations, elections, air pollution control, urban renewal, public housing, vital records, and refuse disposal are managed plus they are the “boss” of county employees. Wow, that’s a huge responsibility!
Carter McEntee will bring balance and common sense management to the job of running our county government. Thank you for your consideration.
