As a local business owner, and Lincoln City resident since 2013, I am writing to support Susan Wahlke for Mayor.
She has shown a balanced approach to the issues regarding livability for residents, while supporting the tourism that is vital to many of our businesses.
I was here when Don Williams was Mayor. Lincoln City council filed ethics charges against him for sharing the details of discussions held in executive session with his wife, the owner of several vacation rentals. I think his family’s involvement in VRDs shows where his interests lie. Susan Wahlke knows the long struggle to create more workforce housing in Lincoln City.
During her time as city councillor Susan Wahlke earned a reputation for being prepared and informed on issues that were brought before the council, doing research so that she could bring an informed perspective to council deliberations. Recently we were talking with a city employee when he paused and pointed to the “Wahlke for Mayor” sign in my yard, and said that she did a great job and always made sure city employees had the equipment needed so they could do their jobs maintaining the city infrastructure.
Susan has been involved in Family Promise, and Business in Excellence (The BackPack program). She has supported local businesses with the Chamber of Commerce and the Bay Area Merchants Association.
I believe that recent events have shown us the value of experience in public office. Please join me in voting for Susan Wahlke for Mayor.
Melody McKenzie,
Lincoln City
