I read Kenneth Lipp's article about how much out of town and out of state money is being assembled in an effort to crush the STR ballot measure. I agree with 15 neighborhoods that the expansion of rental housing should be more strictly regulated.
One of the main factors that prompted our move to the Oregon coast was that our previous neighborhood was being transformed into mini hotels. The same thing is happening in Lincoln County. Kids who grew up here are priced out of their neighborhoods, less and less residents are available to volunteer for fire departments, school boards, etc.
Realtors, lenders and vacation rental corporations spent lots of money in advertising and chumming local elected officials to sway and confuse public opinion when it came to elections and regulations.
This is happening in Lincoln County. We are already seeing Full page confusing ads using buzz words such as "save", "protect" and fear mongering such as "devastate". The out of county and state money has hired public relations firms and election professionals. Along with misleading information (disinformation), be ready for outright lies.
Vote YES on 21-203
Ken Sund
Otis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.