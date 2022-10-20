I live in Ward 2 and voted for Carolyn Nguyen in 2020 and I’m voting for her again in 2022.
My family has lived in Lincoln City more than 50 years and we have seen this town change a lot. Not always for the better. Good governance happens when there are different voices at the table. City Council seems to only want people to participate who think exactly like them.
City Council should have opted for a Special Election when there was a resignation, instead they chose to fill the open position by appointment (someone they wanted) last November. This showed me that the City Council doesn’t respect the will of the people and disenfranchised the votes of those who wanted Carolyn Nguyen to be our “elected” representative.
Carolyn has not given up. I was happy to see that she filed to run for this seat again. She is a leader and has shown a strong commitment to the citizens in Ward 2 to be our voice on City Council. Her determination and perseverance are exactly what we want. A fighter who will take on hard issues that affect all of us here on the Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.