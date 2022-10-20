Letters to the Editor

I live in Ward 2 and voted for Carolyn Nguyen in 2020 and I’m voting for her again in 2022.

My family has lived in Lincoln City more than 50 years and we have seen this town change a lot. Not always for the better. Good governance happens when there are different voices at the table. City Council seems to only want people to participate who think exactly like them.

