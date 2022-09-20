Letters to the Editor

David Gomberg is fighting to get critical infrastructure to the coast.

When Waldport was facing serious water problems, we called Representative David Gomberg. Replacing or repairing our water storage and wastewater systems was going to cost millions of dollars and the people of our small city couldn’t afford it. Gomberg delivered with state money, saving every taxpayer here thousands of dollars.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you registered to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.