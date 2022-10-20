I am writing in support of Susan Wahlke, who is running for Mayor of Lincoln City in the November election.
For the past 16 months that she has been mayor, the city has been free of scandal, corruption, infrastructure failure or disasters of any kind.
The mayor has provided responsible and mature leadership through the COVID pandemic shutdown, during which the city continued to provide vital city services. Her leadership was also evident in the difficult task of recruiting and hiring our new city manager.
I appreciate Councilor Hoagland’s willingness to serve on city council. However, I do not believe that fatherhood and youth are adequate qualifications for leadership roles.
The mayor’s opponent professes to encourage “emerging businesses to relocate” while at the same time defacing the property of a recently opened Lincoln City business.
Is this the “different way” in which he intends to lead? What are his “visionary” ideas? What are the “brilliant community ideas” he refers to in his recent interview with Jeremy Ruark of the New Guard? As for “listening to everyone” I have seen and heard in public meetings his use of vocal volume and tone to, in my opinion, intimidate and dominate citizens testifying before City Council and city councilors in order to convince them of the wisdom of his position.
This alone, in my opinion, disqualifies one for a leadership role.
Susan Wahlke is doing a fine job, in my opinion, as the mayor of Lincoln City. I can find no valid reason to remove her from office. Please, let’s keep her on the job for another four years.
PS: All the referenced quotes are from a recent interview with Jeremy Ruark of the News Guard.
