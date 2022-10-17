Letters to the Editor

I am a resident of Lincoln City and support the re-election of Mayor Susan Wahlke.

Susan is an informed, effective and proven leadership you can trust! At this time in our City's development, she has the type of mayoral knowledge and experience to move us forward.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.