Letters to the Editor

During the Oct. 12 candidate forum, Ward 2 City Councilor Sydney Kasner and opponent Carolyn Nguyen had commonalities. Both identify affordable housing a major problem. They’re both children of veterans, raised with their values.

One candidate, however, insisted her values were somehow superior. She made them partisan - even as she acknowledged Lincoln City voters' historic and ongoing desire to keep elections politically neutral. “These are non-partisan positions,” said Ms. Nguyen. “[But] … I would say the primary difference is that she’s endorsed by [one party] … and I’m a [member of the other party].”

