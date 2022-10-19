During the Oct. 12 candidate forum, Ward 2 City Councilor Sydney Kasner and opponent Carolyn Nguyen had commonalities. Both identify affordable housing a major problem. They’re both children of veterans, raised with their values.
One candidate, however, insisted her values were somehow superior. She made them partisan - even as she acknowledged Lincoln City voters' historic and ongoing desire to keep elections politically neutral. “These are non-partisan positions,” said Ms. Nguyen. “[But] … I would say the primary difference is that she’s endorsed by [one party] … and I’m a [member of the other party].”
Let’s be clear: I’m liberal. In Lincoln City, however, I consider that label irrelevant. When Dick Anderson first ran for mayor, his critics shared Ms. Nguyen’s divisiveness. They labeled him “Republican!” blaming him for the Great Recession. I voted for him then, also in 2020, and it’s why I’m voting for Ms. Kasner.
Ms. Nguyen’s need to inject poisonous national politics into this election is worrisome. That she even embraces it as the “primary difference” between her and Ms. Kasner even more so - though on that, I’ll concede Ms. Nguyen has a point. Ms. Kasner sees unnecessary partisanship as a failure of our nation, not a virtue.
“I was raised in a family with [Ms. Nguyen’s political] values and I respect them,” Ms. Kasner said at that same forum. “But I’m also able to compromise… just go to a family reunion and watch me do it. We can work together. These are non-partisan issues.”
