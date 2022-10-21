As governor, Tina Kotek will bring experience, legislative know-how and a deep understanding of issues that Oregon’s progressives view as top priorities.
As Speaker of Oregon’s House of Representatives, she successfully pushed for legislation ensuring health care for nearly all Oregonians, for innovative environmental programs, for tighter gun control, to codify the right to abortion in Oregon law and for policies to alleviate homelessness.
Here in Lincoln City, the Project Turnkey program she helped launch (with Rep. David Gomberg’s partnership) resulted in the conversion of under-utilized motels into temporary housing.
Tina Kotek’s leadership has earned her the endorsement of the Sierra Club, the Working Families Party of Oregon, most of Oregon’s labor unions, Planned Parenthood Pac of Oregon, End Citizens United, the Latino Network Action Fund and the LGBTQ Victory Fund, to name a few.
The so-called “centrist” in the race, Betsy Johnson, who flip-flopped her party affiliations from Democrat to Republican and back to Democrat, is endorsed by the National Rifle Association, by for-profit hospital groups and an assortment of anti-environmentalists. Her anti-environmentalist record earned the League of Conservation Voters’ second lowest score among all Democratic lawmakers.
The Republican in the race is an avowed Trumpist who opposes women’s reproductive rights and has endorsed right-wing extremists.
Oregon cannot afford to fall backward under the sway of either of Tina Kotek’s opponents. Vote to preserve reproductive rights, to enact sensible gun control, environmental protections and solutions to homelessness. Mark your ballot for Tina Kotek.
