As governor, Tina Kotek will bring experience, legislative know-how and a deep understanding of issues that Oregon’s progressives view as top priorities.

As Speaker of Oregon’s House of Representatives, she successfully pushed for legislation ensuring health care for nearly all Oregonians, for innovative environmental programs, for tighter gun control, to codify the right to abortion in Oregon law and for policies to alleviate homelessness.

