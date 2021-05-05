I am writing to heartily endorse Susan Wahlke to be the next mayor of Lincoln City. Susan has the experience, the temperament, and the leadership skills this city needs as it goes through a challenging transition.
We will be bringing in a new city manager soon. Let’s have a new mayor who already understands the inner workings of the city. Lincoln City may seem small to some, but it can be very complex.
Susan Wahlke has many years of experience with City Council, with the budget process, with city planning. She has worked in the city legal department and in the city police department.
Susan has worked to promote small business in town. She is an active volunteer with community organizations.
I have known Susan for several years. She is careful, thoughtful, and considerate. These are the qualities we need in our next mayor.
Rick Mark,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.