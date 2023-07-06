I write to encourage all Lincoln County leaders, decision makers, and residents to support switching from traditional fireworks to a drone show.
The benefits are many and obvious. Drone shows don't cause noise trauma; don't use toxic materials; don't cause a fire risk. They are, however, reusable, rechargeable and re-programmable.
I was stunned this 4th of July went on "business as usual" while millions face a relentless summer of smoke and poor air quality caused by wildfires. Last week, Detroit's air pollution was worse than any other city in the world. Yet, collectively we decided shooting off explosives and creating more air pollution and risking more fires was a good idea.
What is patriotic about polluting the air we all breathe and putting our land at risk simply for our amusement?
Patriotism is having love for or being devoted to one's country. Well. I love and am devoted to our county. Our county gives us more reasons to move away from fireworks than most.
In Lincoln City alone there are 7.5 miles of beaches we love to comb. Depoe Bay hosts 200 resident whales we delight in. The Siuslaw National Forest runs up and down the county and nurtures us all. The natural resources Lincoln County provides are innumerable.
Nothing is more patriotic than protecting those natural resources. Moving to a drone show on the 4th of July would be a big and very visible step. Coming together to make that happen would truly be something to celebrate (No fireworks necessary).
