A recent article in a local paper cited the proposal by the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Board for using an undeveloped park for construction of a multimillion dollar sports event facility. Perhaps I am not remembering this correctly, but isn’t this the same piece of land that Taft Elementary School vacated because it is in a tsunami zone? If so, why would the City even consider this usage?
-Barbara Crandall, Lincoln City
