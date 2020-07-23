Thank you to the Lincoln City/Lincoln County area for allowing me to be a part of your working and playing community for the last 30 years.
I retire from the workforce on July 30 and am planning to take some time to determine how I wish to celebrate the next portion of my life as ‘Retired Shirley’.
It has been my pleasure to be an employee in Lincoln City, as well as a representative of both my workplaces in the events, meetings, and lunches that I have attended over the years.
I have been a proud employee, participant, recipient, and contributor for the last 30 years. I believe there is no place better than right here along the coast in the Lincoln City, Lincoln County area to work, live, and contribute time by volunteering.
I am so thankful for the many people I have met over the years, the many people who accepted me into their lives and businesses, and the many longtime friends I have made. You are all in my heart forever.
In June 2013 after 23 ½ years of employment at The News Guard I announced I was leaving for a new adventure, now after 7 years with the Small Business Development Center at OCCC North Center I am old enough to go off on another new adventure… Retirement from the daily workforce.
Lincoln City, Lincoln County and all those I have come in contact with have been a part of my heart for so long you can’t get rid of me completely, so I hope to see you all around, because those that know me know I believe in ‘Everything LOCAL’, and will continue to contribute and ‘Buy LOCAL’!!!
Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives.
See you later,
Shirley Hill,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.