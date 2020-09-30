We are safe at home today thanks to the extraordinary actions of police and firefighters in and around Lincoln City.
There are not words adequate to express our gratitude to you all - all professional, capable and caring beyond measure. Thank God for you, literally!
You are all wonderful! You must be exhausted still, but you stood tall for all of us, kept us all cool.
Our sincere thanks,
Jim and Judy Tritz,
Richland, Wash.
