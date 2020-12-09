It is the final lap of 2020, a year that I am sure no one will list in the top 5. The quicker we get the vaccine the better. Would love to sleep all the way to 2021.
Betsy and I have received so much support over the last 7 1/2 months we have been closed. (actually 217 days but who’s counting?)
But as we have been prevented from showing movies, the costs are still there. Gas/Electric/Phone/Internet bills may be lower but still need to be paid. And the government did some good support at the start. Added to your help we got through the spring and summer and into the fall.
Online movies have put some money in the bank but unfortunately not the amount projected. We are proud that at least two and perhaps five will make many top movie lists!
Soon we will enter another cash crunch. Covid numbers are the highest and who knows when they will go down. The possibility of another shutdown always is near.
As you prepare to BUY LOCAL this year, please consider us. It might be a gift card, a years pass or maybe a donation. The new BIJOU “Punch” Card will work for many. The money will go into the energy needed to keep going and also keep our employees working so they can pay their own bills.
We have been holding off for while because I didn’t want to ask again. Many thanks for all you have done for us this year. Our commitment as always is to keep going into 2021 and beyond. After all some of our 401K is in the place where Movies Still Matter!
Keith Altomare,
Lincoln City
